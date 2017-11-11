West Norfolk women rally to support people with breast cancer

A group of women have raised £850 to support people with breast cancer.

Sally Attwell, Kay Shambrook, Wendy Martell, Mandy Smith and Catherine Leigh hosted a Pink Day at Gayton Jubilee Hall on Friday, and raised money for Breast Cancer Support by putting on a raffle, tombola and stalls.

Co-organiser Sally Attwell said: “It went really well, even better than we thought it would.”

The fundraising team is hosting a bingo night at Gayton Jubilee Hall on November 24, from 7.30pm.

