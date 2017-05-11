West Norfolk youngsters encouraged to come and Cycle Together at Sandringham

Schools and community groups are being given a fresh incentive to take part in a charity cycling event at Sandringham next month.

Organisers of Cycle Together, which takes place on June 18, have announced they will be offering prizes to encourage more youngsters to sign up and help raise funds for the Park House hotel.

More than 100 children took part in the event in 2016 and officials hope the new incentives will boost that number this time around.

They are offering a £100 IT support voucher to the school with the highest percentage of its pupils taking part.

And the Scout or Guide group with the highest number of members riding will be given a free climbing wall session at Lynnsport.

There are also prizes for the youngest rider, the biggest family group and the best social media picture of the day.

Among the riders who have already signed up to take part is Justine Cullum from Flitcham, who said: “Park House is very local and I think it’s very important that young children get involved with their community.

“It’s crucial that they are aware that you only get out of your community what you put in. I’ll be following my daughter on the 25-mile route and I’ll be just grateful if I finish with no chain problems or punctures.”

Routes of 10, 20, 50, 75 and 100 miles are available for riders to sign up for.

Hotel manager Tess Gilder said: “Cycle Together Sandringham raises vital funds for Park House, which gives disabled people and their carers the chance of a much-needed holiday.

“While all of the entry fees go direct to the charity, we also urge participants to raise as much as they can through sponsorship so we can do even more for our disabled guests when they visit.”

To enter, visit www.leonardcheshire.org/cycletogether, text ‘CYCLE’ to 80878, or email local organiser Phil Davies on pasdavies@btinternet.com.