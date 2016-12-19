West Norfolk youngsters take to stage with Christmas shows

Schools across West Norfolk have been getting into the festive spirit with Christmas less than a week away.

Nelson Academy students had numerous community activities taking place over the past few weeks.

Wormegay School Christmas Production (Stinky Fish, Star and Stable Inn) ANL-161213-162614009

As is tradition, the Christmas nativity plays have been in full swing, with Mary and Joseph taking centre-stage to perform to family and friends.

Earlier this month, the school also took a short trip into Downham to host the Nelson Academy Christingle service at the Methodist Church.

Students sung carols and shared Christmas wishes.

The Nelson Singers also performed at the Downham annual lights switch-on, as well as at The Grange Nursing Home for residents.

Watlington Pre School Christmas Show at the Village Hall. LtoR, Sonny Catton (3) and Maggie Whiting (3) ANL-161216-123509009

Eastgate Academy, in Lynn, and Southery Academy, also gave their renditions of the nativity for families and friends.

Southery Academy’s reception and year one students told the story ‘Hey Ewe’ which saw a curious sheep trying to work out what was going on in Bethlehem.

Eastgate Academy held the traditional nativity play, complete with a child dressed as the Star of Bethlehem.

Also on stage in the last week have been Wormegay Primary School, rehearsing for their Christmas production of Stable Manners, and Watlington Pre School with their Christmas show.