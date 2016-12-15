West Winch pupils enjoy panto trip

Pupils from West Winch Primary School enjoyed the magic of Christmas on Wednesday thanks to the generosity by a managing director of a Lynn-based firm.

Christopher Hobson, from Peniston Construction Services, sponsored the school’s Christmas trip after originally finding out that only two classes from the school were due to go to see the production.

Mr Hobson, whose son is a pupil at the school, said: “Last year all of the pupils went, but this year, due to funding, only two classes could go.

“My son was disappointed and so were a lot of other children, so we sponsored the trip.”

Pictured with West Winch Primary School pupils is Christopher Hobson who financed the pantomime trip to Lynn’s Corn Exchange. mlnf16mf0120019