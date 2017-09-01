West Winch visitors enjoy family day out

Visitors to West Winch enjoyed a family fun day on Saturday with inflatables, games and stalls.

The annual event at the William Burt Centre also had a craft fair and an assault course from Lynn-based gym Motiv8.

Organiser Steve Petry said although the weather was good, the attendance was not as high as they had hoped.

“We might change it to avoid the bank holiday – that’s possibly one of the reasons it wasn’t very busy,” he said.

Pictured are visitors to the open day on the Motiv8 assault course. MLNF17MF08076