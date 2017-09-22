West Winch woman raises £1,820 in mother’s memory

A West Winch woman has raised £1,820 for Cancer Research UK by hosting a charity evening in memory of her late mother.

Kelly Tuck, 34, was surrounded by friends and family at Knights Hill Hotel on Saturday, to celebrate the life of her late mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing.

Her mother, Sally Arliss, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and passed away just 13-weeks after her initial doctor’s visit.

Kelly Tuck said: “It was 10-years this May that my beautiful mum Sally passed away from breast cancer. She was 42-years-old.

“She was strong and determined to not let it destroy her in her last week, and was, as ever, full of cheekiness and humour.

“Watching her deteriorate so quickly absolutely broke my heart.

“The cancer ripped through her entire body, and it has taken me this long to come to terms with it and host this event.”

Some 90 people attended Saturday’s charity evening, tucking into a three course sit down meal, snapping a couple of pictures in the events photo booth, enjoying live entertainment, as well as bagging a bargain at the event’s auction and raffle.

Speaking about Saturday’s charity event,Ms Tuck added: “The event went really well and everybody was talking about how amazing it was.

“People are saying that I should plan another one and I think I might do. I just need to get over this one first.

“I am really pleased with how it all went and how much we managed to raise for charity. We raised around £1,820.”

MLNF17AF09261