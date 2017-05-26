Westacre Theatre puts out a casting call

Are you the next rising stage star? Do you know anyone who wants the next step up on the ladder?

Westacre Theatre has the opportunity to premiere a new play but needs the cast to perform it.

And acting in a professionally-equipped studio theatre will certainly boost any CV for university or drama school.

Adapting a short story by Anton Chekhov, Ross Chandler has cleverly written the play with great flexibility in its characters. So, the only criterion is that actors must be 17-plus.

Now a graduate of the Rose Bruford College, Ross has participated at the theatre since a young age.

The theatre has helped Ross over the years and now he looks forward to returning the favour by supporting and guiding the cast, based on his own personal experiences at Westacre and college.

Excited at the prospect, Ross said: “An intensive fortnight of rehearsals in July will give the cast a valuable insight into a whole variety of techniques – physical, vocal and emotional - for developing character and form.

The summer season performances are scheduled for July and August.”

This significant new project launches very soon. So there is no time to lose if you want to be in at the start.

You can email Ross anytime on admin@westacretheatre.com or you can call him preferably in office hours on 01760 755007.