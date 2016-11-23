What did your West Norfolk MP claim in expenses?

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham claimed a total of £173,585 in expenses in the 2015-16 parliamentary year, new figures reveal.

The claims, which cover from May 2015 to the end of March this year, show that the great bulk of the money went on his staffing costs, £142,679.

Sir Henry claimed £19,325 on office costs, including £4,189 on stationery.

Among this claim was one for 10p for an item merely marked as ‘Banner’.

He also claimed £6,648 for accommodation, including energy, water and telephone bills, council tax and building insurance.

Travel came to £4,930, mostly in mileage for his own car.

In 2014-15, Sir Henry claimed a total of £153,000.

In the same period, Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, claimed a total of £164,363 in expenses.

This broke down as £139,944 on staff costs, £15,666 on office costs, £5,855 on travel, £2,379 on accommodation and £517 on miscellaneous expenses.

In the previous year, Ms Truss claimed £158,000.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb claimed a total of £172,596 for the year.

In Norfolk, the top claiming MP was South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, who claimed a total of £189,000 for the year.

To check details of the claims go to www.theipsa.org.uk/mp-costs/your-mp