Whitefriars Academy shoes the way with boxes

After seeing an online video of suffering children around the world, three teachers from Whitefriars Primary Academy decided to do their bit to help.

Laura Senter, Emma Wyborn and Nikki Massingham asked pupils to fill shoe boxes with gifts. The children responded by holding a non-uniform day and cake sale to raise £356.

They initially wanted to fill 20 boxes but with the money raised bought toys, games, sweets, hats, gloves, stationery, books and crafts, as well as toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap, and flannels for every box.

In total they had enough to fill 60 shoe boxes. Four school councillors helped with the packing while children wrote Christmas cards to accompany each box.

The school thanked Clark's and Hotter Shoe Stores for supplying the boxes and Jean Smith for wrapping and filling them. Pictured back are Mrs Smith and Emma Wyborn. Middle, from left, Oliver Wright,eight, Laura Senter and Meda Skeivaitle, seven. Front, Lily Stewart, eight, and Connor Davey, eight.