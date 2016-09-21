Whitefriars Academy welcome West Norfolk mayor

Children and staff of Whitefriars Primary Academy had an exciting visit from the mayor and mayoress David and Carol Whitby.

The mayor talked to all of the children in assembly about his role and his duties, his life as a chef before becoming mayor and all about the special attire he has to wear when on official engagements.

After assembly, the newly-formed school council of 2016/17 had their first duty to provide refreshments for their visitors.

Pictured above is West Norfolk mayor David Whitby with Whitefriras head teacher Matt Tuckwood and pupils from the academy. mlnf16mf09062