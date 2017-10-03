Whitefriars Primary Academy pupils get a flavour of the future

Youngsters at Lynn’s Whitefriars Primary Academy got a taste of what their futures could hold during Aspirations Week last week.

The pupils were visited by a paramedic, a translator, the mayor and a PCSO among others.

Lynn News reporter Rebekah Chilvers was a guest on Tuesday, where she gave children an insight into journalism.

On Friday, the pupils paid 50p for Macmillan to dress as what they aspire to be.

Pictured is PCSO David Spencer and pupils. Photo: SUBMITED.