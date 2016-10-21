Who are West Norfolk’s top volunteers? Mayor’s award nominations open

Nominations have opened for the annual Mayor’s Civic Awards for Voluntary Service.

The awards, which were established in 1995, recognise people from West Norfolk who have provided voluntary service or raised funds for charity over several years, as well as those from outside the borough who do similar work within the area.

Borough mayor David Whitby said: “Over the last 18 months, firstly as Deputy Mayor and now Mayor, I have travelled all over this borough and met some wonderful volunteers.

“I have been completely bowled over by the sheer number of hours that these people are willing to put into helping others and making a difference to our communities, without reward or any expectation of thanks.

“We need to recognise the work that these volunteers do and show them how grateful we all are. But we can’t do that unless you nominate them.”

Nomination forms are available in the mayor’s section of the borough council website, www.west-norfolk.gov.uk, or by phoning the council’s civic office on 01553 762124.

Completed forms should be emailed to civics.officer@west-norfolk.gov.uk or posted to: Civics Officer, King’s Lynn Town Hall, King’s Lynn, PE30 5DQ by January 13, 2017.

The awards will be presented at the town hall on March 29.