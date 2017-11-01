Who is West Norfolk’s top employee?

Do you know someone who always goes the extra mile in the workplace?

They may be a recent recruit or a long-serving and trusted member of the team; a junior or senior member of staff. But, whatever their story, we want to know about them.

The Employee of the Year award, sponsored by the Lynn News, will recognise the unsung heroes of our economy; those who get the job done no matter what it takes.

It’s for those people who put their customers and their colleagues ahead of themselves, who can always be relied upon in times of trouble.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must both live in West Norfolk and work for a company that is based in the borough.

You can submit your nominations online right now at:

www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

The deadline is 5pm on December 1, 2017.

All the nominations will then be featured in the Lynn News when we will launch a readers’ vote to decide the winner.

The top three will be announced in the new year before the winner is finally revealed during the awards ceremony at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “I decided on this as our category this year as recognition that it is people that make businesses tick.

“Whether it be extraordinary service above and beyond the normal call of duty or a commitment to work that overcomes personal difficulties, we want to hear about it.

“Now is the time to recognise the best of our workers.”