Whole lot of rafts at Outwell festival

Residents in Outwell enjoyed a scorching bank holiday weekend as the village hosted its annual festival.

A host of crafts took to the water for the annual raft races on Saturday, before a string of bands took to the stage for a musical extravaganza on Sunday.

Outwell Raft race

A total of seven crafts took part in the races, which were won by a team with a cinematic echo, calling themselves Charities of Fire.

The award for the best dressed craft went to Jest, while the sole junior crew taking part were also inspired by the cinema, taking the name Pirates of the Creek.

Although the numbers entering were down on previous years, Paul Smith, who is one of the organisers, said it had still been a successful day.

“The public came out in force and the weather was absolutely brilliant. We couldn’t have asked for better.”

Outwell Raft race

Meanwhile, officials have estimated that up to 1,000 people attended the music festival, which saw several bands from across East Anglia take to the stage.

The music festival is the main annual fundraiser for the village hall and playing field committee.

The group also shares the proceeds raised from the raft races with the Well Creek Trust, a body that works to preserve the creek which runs through Upwell, Outwell, Nordelph and Salters Lode and is an important channel between the Ouse and Nene rivers.

The final total raised over the weekend has yet to be confirmed.

Outwell Raft race