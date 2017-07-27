Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalene church celebrates charter award

There were some bloomin’ marvellous goings-on as a West Norfolk church hosted a flower festival to celebrate the feast of St Mary Magdalene on Saturday.

In 1346, King Edward III granted a Charter to Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalene to hold a fayre to mark the event and the occasion has been marked ever since.

There were twenty-three floral displays, ploughmans lunches, cream teas and a host of stalls as visitors flocked to the church to get involved.

Church warden Alan Sherfield said: “Despite the rain it went very well.

“The heavens opened about 4.30pm so people just went inside for the remainder of the afternoon.

“We had around 1,500 people through the doors and there was a very good atmosphere. The ploughman’s lunches also sold out.

“In total, we raised £1,170, which was up on last year.”

Next year, the church will return to the scarecrow festival.