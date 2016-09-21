Wimbotsham lady helps Macmillan by hosting open day

A Wimbotsham lady who lost her daughter to cancer at the age of just 25 continued her fundraising exploits by holding an open day in her garden.

Rosemary Durrant held the open day, which included cream teas, cakes and a tombolla, in memory of her daugher Michelle Sherwood.

Mrs Durrant, who raised £77,200 after setting up the Michelle Sherwood Cancer Fund 25 years ago, has continued to raise money individually since the charity ceased.

“This is the third year I’ve done the open day, which is our way of thanking Macmillan” said Mrs Durrant. Pictured above is Rosemary Durrant, right, presenting a £400 cheque to Linda Gaffner, staff nurse at the Macmillan Centre in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Picture: PAUL MARSH mlnf16pm09173