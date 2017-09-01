Wimbotsham woman fundraises for King’s Lynn hospital in daughter’s memory for 25 years

A woman from Wimbotsham who has been fundraising in memory of her daughter for 25 years has completed a further charity event.

Rosemary Durrant has gathered £300 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre with a tombola and cake sale in her garden.

Rosemary started fundraising in memory of her daughter Michelle Sherwood, who was a nurse at the QEH, in 1992.

Pictured are Dawn Slack, Rosemary Durrant and Maurine Tunwell.