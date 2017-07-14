WIN a meet and greet with Tom Jones at Holkham

Today Lynn News Online is offering a fantastic prize of taking part in a Meet and Greet with singing superstar Tom Jones at Holkham Hall on Sunday, July 23.

The Welsh wonder is coming to Holkham to perform a very special concert

His distinctive voice and iconic records have earned him a place as one of the best loved artists ever to emerge from the 1960s, with an eclectic musical mix spanning pop, rock, soul, R&B, dance, country and gospel. With more than 100 million record sales under his belt, including the instantly recognisable hits It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat, he is without doubt a living legend.

Tom continues to garner popularity as both a live performer and recording artist after five incredible decades and has earned the best reviews of his career for his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

Tom is currently a coach on ITV’s popular talent show The Voice, and has appeared in several films, including ‘Mars Attacks’. With numerous tours the world over under his belt, and a legion of fans, his extraordinary career was recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from Her Majesty the Queen, and a string of prestigious music awards, including BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the [US] Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious [UK] Music Industry Trust Award.

You can buy tickets for this concert from Holkham Hall directly or from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Or you can enter this competition with us to win a pair of tickets for the Golden Circle, and not only that, but you can win the opportunity to meet Tom Jones backstage!

All you have to do is answer this simple question:

On what ITV talent show is Tom Jones a coach?

Email your answer to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk by noon next Tuesday (July 18). Please put your name and address and a telephone number on which you can be reached. A winner will be picked at random out of the hat.

Good luck!