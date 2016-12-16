Wind farm’s £9.3 million East Coast Community Fund opens

Villages in South Holland and south of Boston can now apply for grants from a £9.3 million fund for community and environmental projects.

The East Coast Community Fund is a result of DONG Energy’s Hornsea Project One and Race Bank offshore wind farms and a commitment to make about £390,000 available for a projects along the Lincolnshire coast for the next 20 years.

However, an extra £75,000 per year will be ring-fenced for a skills fund to support educational and training initiatives focused on so-called STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

Brent Cheshire, DONG Energy’s UK Country Chairman, said: “We are committed to supporting the local areas and communities where we operate so I am delighted this fund is now open to applications.

“We are proud of our place in this part of the country and this fund is another way we can make a difference locally.”

The fund will be managed for DONG Energy by national grant-making charity GrantScape and for more details on projects which may qualify for funding and how to apply, visit http://grantscape.org.uk/fund/eastcoastcommunityfund/