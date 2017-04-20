Winning barber from King’s Lynn is a cut above by making final

A barber from Lynn has been crowned the best in the East of England and will go on to compete in the national finals next month.

Yucel Olmezkaya, who works at Gould Barbers at Tesco Hardwick Road, beat off the razor-sharp competition from 14 others at the regional heat of Britain’s Best Shave in Northampton last month.

Yucel Olmezkaya

Following his regional title win, Yucel will now go on to compete in the national final against seven other top barbers from across the country at this year’s Barber UK show.

Yucel believes his heritage will give him the edge.

He said: “Barbering and wet shaving is a big thing in my country – Turkey. It’s a part of our lifestyle to go to the barber for a haircut and shave and socialise with a nice glass of Turkish tea.”

The two-day barber show takes place at the Birmingham NEC on Sunday, May 21 and Saturday, 22, and promises to be a bigger and better celebration of British barbering than ever before.

Yucel, who did have time away from the trade, won the British Barbers Association People’s Choice Award in August last year, and has come back to barbering with a renewed enthusiasm.

“I had learned barbering when I was very young but didn’t stay in the trade because of another career path.

“I got back to barbering in the UK in 2013 when my friend – and current boss – opened his first shop. Now I am the manager of the third shop.”

The winner of Britain’s Best Shave 2017 competition will receive £500 worth of grooming products and merchandise from The Bluebeards Revenge – organisers of the event along with the British Barbers’ Association.