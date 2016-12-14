Wisbech drug-driver tackled by police before Pentney fishing trip

A planned fishing trip to a West Norfolk beauty spot was cut short when a man was caught drug-driving, a court has heard.

Lee Roberts, 30, pleaded guilty to the single charge against him during a hearing in Lynn on Monday.

Alison Cotterill, prosecuting, told the court Roberts was stopped by police while driving on the A1101 at Outwell on the afternoon of October 11.

Roberts, of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, was arrested after giving a positive saliva sample at the road side.

Further tests subsequently showed he had 3.2 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient of cannabis, in a litre of his blood. The legal limit is two.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said Roberts had been on his way to collect a friend with whom he was going on a fishing trip to Pentney Lakes when he was stopped.

She said he had been introduced to cannabis by a friend, who suggested it may help to relieve pain he suffered from a broken shoulder.

The court was told he had used a small quantity of the class B drug in the early hours of that morning.

She said: “He didn’t feel affected by it at all. If he had, he wouldn’t have driven and he is very slightly over the limit.”

The bench was told there was no suggestion of an unacceptably poor standard of driving on Roberts’ part leading up to him being stopped by the police.

But Miss Meredith said he was likely to lose his job following the case.

He was banned from driving for a year and fined £400. Magistrates also imposed £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.