Wisbech man escapes jail for harassing woman

A Wisbech man has been given a suspended jail sentence for harassment.

James Smith, 24, of Lake Court, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared in court in King’s Lynn today.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing.

Court papers said he had harassed Kerry Hickey in King’s Lynn on December 15 last year.

That placed him in breach of a restraining order imposed by the Peterborough Crown Court in December 2014.

Smith was further ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.

An indefinite restraining order against him remains in place.

Magistrates also ordered Smith to pay £85 costa and a £115 victim surcharge.