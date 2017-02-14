Wisbech man jailed for seven years for violent attacks

A Wisbech man who stamped on his victims’ heads, and cut one of their throats with a broken glass, has been jailed for seven years.

Police say the injuries inflicted by Sergejs Zorins were so severe that one of his victims could have died were it not for the swift intervention of neighbours.

Zorins, 36, of Daphne Court, Wisbech was sentenced at the Inner London Crown Court on Monday, having previously pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

He had initially denied the charges against him, but changed his plea to guilty midway through his trial.

Zorins was given six years and two months for the grievous bodily harm count and 10 months for the actual bodily harm to be served consecutively. He is expected to be deported when he is released from prison.

The case related to an incident which happened on August 14 last year.

The court heard Zorins had been drinking at an address in Daphne Court with another man when he smashed a glass in his face, stamped on his head and used the broken glass to cut his throat.

He then punched a woman who attempted to intervene in the face, before stamping on her head several times. The impacts left a footprint on her forehead.

Police were alerted by neighbours when they heard screams and shouting coming from the address.

The male victim was taken to hospital for life saving surgery. He was also treated for a broken jaw, nose and multiple bruises. The female victim suffered serious facial injuries.

Detective Constable Rich Ellison, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This proved to be a difficult investigation with none of the involved parties speaking English and fear amongst the victims about engaging with officers.

“Zorins has shown himself to be a violent man who was prepared to hurt anyone who stood in his way. Had the neighbours not called the emergency services when they did, the outcome could have proved fatal for the male victim.”