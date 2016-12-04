Wissington factory boss gives award money to West Norfolk Mind

An award-winning safety officer at a West Norfolk factory has helped a prominent local charity with his prize.

Neville Bridges, safety and training manager of the British Sugar plant at Wissington, donated £250 to West Norfolk Mind after receiving the award from the company.

Zena Penty, volunteer co-ordinator for West Norfolk Mind, said: “We were delighted to be chosen to receive the donation and would like to congratulate Neville on the award.

“We have just launched a new service designed to provide emotional support to young people aged 17 -25 that are experiencing mental health difficulties, but are also receiving limited support, or have been discharged, from community mental health services and we thank him for wishing to support this service.”

Mrs Penty is pictured above, right with Mr Bridges and Bob Howe, left, of British Sugar.