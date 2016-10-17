Witness appeal after crash on A10 at Southery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A10 at Southery last week.

The incident, involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a red and black Harley-Davidson, happened at 12.20pm on Friday (October, 14) at the junction of Ferry Bank and Westgate Street.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, whilst the driver of the Insignia was unharmed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driving manner of either vehicle should contact PC Bradely at Swaffham Police Station on 101.