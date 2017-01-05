Witness appeal after four trailers stolen from Emneth

Officers are appealing for witnesses after four trailers and a JCB Concrete Pecker were stolen from Emneth.

At some point between 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 3 and 6.30am on Wednesday, January 4 a builder’s yard on Lady’s Drove was broken into.

The stolen items include:

- An Ifor Williams 14ft, 3.5 tonne trailer

- An Indespension 2.5 tonne plant trailer

- An Indespension 3.5 tonne flatbed trailer

- A 3.5 tonne tipper trailer (unknown brand)

- A yellow JCB concrete pecker

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.