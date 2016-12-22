Witness appeal following altercation in Heacham

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed an altercation between two drivers on the A149 at Heacham last Friday (December 16).

At around 4.40pm, at the Heacham Lavender traffic lights, a silver VW Golf and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

The male occupants of both vehicles were then involved in an altercation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of any vehicle prior to the incident.

Please contact PC Jordan Lowe at Aylsham Custody Investigation Unit on 101, alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.