Witness appeal following arson in Crimplesham

A property in Crimplesham was the victim of an arson attack on Wednesday.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident at a property in Downham Road, which was broken into and set alight between 9.30am and 11.45am.

A police spokesman said the arson has caused fire and smoke damage to the property.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or anyone with information should contact Det Sgt Sam Pontin at King’s Lynn CID on 101.