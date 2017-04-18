Witnesses sought after alleged assault on boy in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Lynn last week.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 11, when it is claimed that a boy was assaulted by an unknown man at the County Court Road/London Road junction near to the parking bays.

The suspect is described as being a white man aged in his 30s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, wearing a brown jacket, green trousers and glasses with yellow frames.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the alleged assault.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.