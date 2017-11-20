Witnesses sought after altercation in King’s Lynn

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Lynn last weekend.

It happened at about 1am on Sunday, November 12 on Saddlebow Road, when two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were involved in an altercation.

Both men required hospital treatment but both have since been discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have knowledge about the two men involved.

Anyone with information should contact T/Det Con Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.