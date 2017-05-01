Witnesses sought after burglary in King’s Lynn

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Lynn on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 1.40am when a man entered a property on Langham Street through an insecure front door.

An iPad 2, a Samsung mobile phone and a pouch of tobacco were stolen from the address.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 9ins and wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

He disturbed the householder before leaving the property.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time stated.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.