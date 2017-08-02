Witnesses sought after burglary in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Lynn.

It happened some time between 10pm on Tuesday, August 1 and 6.30am today (Wednesday, August 2) when a property on The Howards was broken into.

A ladies Omega watch, a Pandora bracelet including charms, a Guess handbag and a 46in Samsung television were stolen from the property.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area within the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.