Witnesses sought after collision between car and motorbike in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Wootton Road, Lynn.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm on Friday (November 25) at the junction with Queen Elizabeth Avenue and involved a black Ford KA and a blue Yamaha motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, while the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information regarding the driving/riding manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Bradley at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101, the non-emergency number.