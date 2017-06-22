Witnesses sought after fail-to-stop collision in Welney

Police are appealing for information following a fail-to-stop traffic collision in Welney on Tuesday (June 20).

Officers were called at 5.40pm to reports a silver Renault Clio had been in collision with a bicycle on the A1101 on the Welney side of the suspension bridge.

As a result the bicycle was then in collision with another bicycle.

The driver of the Renault did not stop at the scene and drove off towards Wisbech.

Both cyclists, a boy in his teens and a man in his early 20s, were both taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with leg injuries.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the silver Renault Clio or speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Michael Synnott at Downham Police Station on 101.