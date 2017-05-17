Witnesses sought after Feltwell home raid

Money, Playstation 4 games and a Nike jacket were stolen during a burglary at a house in Feltwell last week.

Police say the raid happened at a property in Wilton Road, between 7.30am and 5.15pm last Wednesday, May 10.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during that period, or who has information, is asked to contact Det Con Chris Parnham, of Lynn CID, on 101.

Witnesses can also call Crimestppers on 0800 555111.