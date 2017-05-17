Witnesses sought after man assaulted in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault which happened in Lynn last week.

The incident occurred at some point between 9am and 11am on Tuesday, May 9 when a man was reportedly assaulted by two or three unknown men near the church on Hillington Square.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and ribs which required hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at Lynn Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.