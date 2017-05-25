Witnesses sought after robbery in Downham Market

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Downham today (Thursday, May 25).

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on Snapes Lane at about 6am when two unknown men are said to have assaulted him and stolen his belongings.

He sustained minor injuries which did not require any treatment.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a hat and the other wearing a shellsuit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Det Con Larissa Foreman at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.