Witnesses sought after serious crash in Harpley

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Harpley on Sunday (January 15).

An Audi Q7 and a Nissan Micra were involved in the crash on the A148 at approximately 8am.

The female driver of the Nissan was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries whch included a fractured sternum and a broken foot.

The Audi driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC Kerry Harman at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.