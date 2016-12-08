Witnesses sought after serious three-vehicle collision in Snettisham

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious three-vehicle collision on the A149 at Snettisham on Thursday.

A green Suzuki Alto, a black Jaguar and a Toyota GT86 were involved in a crash at around 5.12pm at the junction with Station Road.

The Suzuki driver was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Jaguar was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was treated at the scene and discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of any vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andrew Miles from Swaffham Roads Policing on 101.