Witnesses sought after Swaffham home raid

Police have appealed for witnesses after cash and jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Swaffham last week.

Raiders forced a rear patio door to gain entry to the property in Filby Road, between 7am and 7pm last Thursday, December 15.

They then searched the premises before making off with an unspecified sum of money and items of jewellery.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual or suspicious in the area during the day.

Anyone with information should contact Temporary Detective Constable Nichola Lane, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Witnesses can also give information by calling Crimestoppers free on 0800 555111.