Witnesses sought after woman was ‘touched inappropriately’ in Swaffham street

A woman was inappropriately touched by a man in a Swaffham street on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident is said to have happened at around 2pm, when a woman in her late teens was walking along Whitsands Road and was approached from behind by a man.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said he then touched her in an inappropriate manner before making off.

The man is described as being Asian, around 5’7, of slim build and with short black hair.

At the time, he was wearing a tight black t-shirt, black jeans and blue and white running trainers.

He was also carrying a distinctive neon pink rucksack that had many other bright colours on it in square patterns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bob Walker-Hall, of Dereham police, via the non-emergency 101 number.