Witnesses sought following spate of overnight burglaries in West Norfolk

Detectives are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries in the Holme and Hunstanton areas last month.

All four incidents happened overnight between July 24 and 26, where entry to the properties was forced.

The burglaries took place on Kings Road in Hunstanton where cash was stolen; Eastgate in Holme where a TV was stolen; Eastgate in Holme where it is not known what has been stolen at this stage; and Bernard Crescent in Hunstanton, where it also not known what has been stolen at this stage.

Anyone with information should call Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn CID on 101.