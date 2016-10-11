Witnesses sought following three burglaries in Heacham and Hunstanton

Police have appealed for witnesses in connection with three burglaries on homes in Heacham and Hunstanton, which they believe are linked.

Officers are also calling on local residents to be vigilant following the raids, which were all discovered yesterday.

A gold ring was stolen during a raid at an address in School Road, Heacham, between 7pm on Sunday and 8.40am on Monday.

Raiders also broke into a home in Marram Way, Heacham, between Friday and Monday.

And a property in Charles Road, Hunstanton, was targeted between noon on Thursday and 3pm on Monday. It is not known whether anything was stolen from either of those locations.

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins, or who saw any suspicious activity in the areas, is asked to contact Lynn CID via the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.