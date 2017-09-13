Witnesses sought in West Norfolk cold-call cleaning raids probe

Witnesses are being sought in connection with four distraction burglaries in West Norfolk, which police believe may be linked.

Officers say that, in each case, elderly residents were targeted by people who claimed to be offering cleaning services.

And they have urged residents to be vigilant against would-be thieves.

In the latest case, which is said to have happened yesterday morning, cash, cheques and jewellery were stolen from a home in Stow Road, Magdalen.

Money was also taken from a house in Mill Road, Watlington, between 10 and 10.30am on Tuesday, after a woman cold called claiming to be offering a free hour’s cleaning for the over 70s.

The cases follow earlier incidents in London Road, Downham, last Friday, September 8, where a watch and ring were stolen, and in Wisbech Road, Outwell on August 31, where jewellery was stolen when a man and woman returned to the address the day after offering discounted cleaning services.

Detectives have also issued a description of a woman who is thought to have been involved in at least some of the raids.

She is said to be white, aged 30 to 35, around 5’4 tall, of large build, with brown hair in a pony tail, wearing make-up and said to be of a “clean and presentable apperance.”

Anyone with information about the raids should contact Det Con Emma Cross, of Lynn CID, on 101.