Witnesses sought to abandoned car on A149 at Snettisham

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who saw an abandoned car at Snettisham last week which caused “considerable traffic disruption”.

On Wednesday, August 16 between 12pm and 12.30pm a black Mercedes was reported as abandoned on the Hunstanton side of the A149 roundabout.

Officers are now looking to trace witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 190 of August 16.