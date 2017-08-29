Witnesses sought to criminal damage incident at shop in Fakenham

The front window of a shop in Fakenham has been damaged after a rock was used to smash it yesterday (Monday, August 28).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident of criminal damage at the Total E-Cig Vape shop and café.

It happened at about 8pm in Stratton Place, near to the junction with Bridge Street.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Susie Crowe at Fakenham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.