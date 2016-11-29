Wolferton teen in need of sponsors ahead of volunteer expedition

A 14-year-old girl from Wolferton is looking for donations and corporate sponsorships ahead of a four-week expedition she is set to embark on in less than two years’ time.

Sammy Leet, a student at Springwood High School, needs to raise £5,000 before she goes on the volunteering trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands in the summer of 2018 to cover the costs.

Sammy, who is due to go on the expedition with her school and Camps International, said: “I will be volunteering with local projects, building facilities that the community needs, helping to prevent poaching and planting trees.”

The 14-year-old, who will be 16 when she travels to South America, said she has to raise around £300 each month prior to the expedition.

Camps International, which offers school expeditions as well as independent volunteering, says of the Ecuador trip: “You’ll help local adults and children improve their quality of life in a sustainable way.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via Sammy’s fundraising page: www.gofundme.com/sammys-ecuador-expedition-2018.

Anyone wishing to be a corporate sponsor for Sammy should contact her mum Jane Ellison via janey2950@sky.com.