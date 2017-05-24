Woman admits being drunk and disorderly at Watlington club

A woman who demanded police remove a “barred man” from a social club ended up being arrested herself for being drunk and disorderly.

Lisa Dickerson, 44, of Mill Road, Magdalen, admitted her behaviour had been “stupid” when she pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

Magistrates heard police had been called to the Watlington Sports and Social Club on the evening of April 22 and found Dickerson outside.

She told them to remove a barred man from the premises and began swearing when she was asked who.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said she continued to act in an obstructive and aggressive manner despite being told to calm down, before she was finally detained.

Dickerson, who represented herself, said: “I’m sorry it happened. It was stupid.”

Magistrates imposed a six month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £40 costs, plus a £20 victim surcharge.