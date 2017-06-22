Woman and dog saved by Hunstanton RNLI Hovercraft

A woman and five dogs was rescued by Hunstanton RNLI Hovercraft after crossing over the channel and becoming cut off by the rising tide.

On Wednesday, a woman, who was not familiar with the area, and five dogs were evacuated from Twitchwell marsh back to Brancaster - landing her by the clubhouse.

The UK Coastguard requested the hovercraft to assist the woman and her animals, but were informed, on arrival, by the local coastguard team that they were no longer in any danger.

The RNLI Respects The Water campaign warns people that the waters are dangerous unpredictable, and advices people to check the weather and tide times, read signs, be aware of local hazards, carry means of calling help and dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard if you see anyone in danger.