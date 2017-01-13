Woman and dogs rescued from mud at Holme

A woman and two dogs had to be rescued by lifeboat crews after they became trapped in mud on Holme beach yesterday afternoon.

The Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft was sent to the area at around 2.30pm on Thursday after the woman got stuck.

It is believed she had been walking across the marsh when she got into difficulty.

She was trapped up to her waist before being lifted out and left in the care of coastguard officers.